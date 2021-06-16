Analysts Anticipate Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

WIRE stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.96. The stock had a trading volume of 92,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,010. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $84.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Encore Wire by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

