Analysts Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $859.52 Million

Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post $859.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $764.65 million to $883.80 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $476.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXRH stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,100. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

