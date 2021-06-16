Analysts Anticipate The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $354.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post sales of $354.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.35 million and the highest is $361.10 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $200.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHEF shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 145,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,397. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,571 shares of company stock worth $12,464,165. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $1,686,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.