Analysts Expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.23). Cree posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CREE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. New Street Research began coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.46.

Shares of CREE traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,641. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.03. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cree has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $129.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Cree by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,044,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cree by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,934 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,412,000 after purchasing an additional 307,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,163 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $155,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cree by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 96,091 shares during the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

