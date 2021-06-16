Analysts Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

FFIN stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 313,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,970. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

In related news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after buying an additional 510,582 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,141,000 after acquiring an additional 583,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,591,000 after purchasing an additional 164,145 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

