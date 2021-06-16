Analysts Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report $187.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.40 million to $189.14 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $99.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $775.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.08 million to $780.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $855.80 million, with estimates ranging from $845.10 million to $866.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRI shares. CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,075. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $887.14 million, a P/E ratio of -75.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.