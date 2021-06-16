Analysts Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to report $122.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.20 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $120.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $496.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $499.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $509.85 million, with estimates ranging from $506.30 million to $513.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

NTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $22,253,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,759,000 after purchasing an additional 569,342 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 329,295 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,022,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,340,000 after purchasing an additional 290,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,489 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

