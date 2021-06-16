Analysts Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $2.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.91 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.36. 836,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,195. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

