Analysts Issue Forecasts for Campbell Soup’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $2.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.37 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

