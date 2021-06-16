Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $13.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.49. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CM. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cormark raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$152.62.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$145.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$132.98. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$89.42 and a 12 month high of C$146.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total value of C$7,737,221.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,939,761.36. Insiders have sold a total of 110,470 shares of company stock worth $15,881,990 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

