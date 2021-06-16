Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ: CFB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/8/2021 – CrossFirst Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

6/7/2021 – CrossFirst Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

5/31/2021 – CrossFirst Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

5/28/2021 – CrossFirst Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

5/3/2021 – CrossFirst Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

4/23/2021 – CrossFirst Bankshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $756.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $332,990. Company insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 217.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 142,114 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 28.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 115,194 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 224.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 54,802 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

