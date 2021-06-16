Analysts Set Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target at $23.69

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.69.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE BKR opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

