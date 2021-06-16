Analysts Set BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target at $49.86

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.86.

BLFS has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of BLFS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. 320,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $72,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $133,353.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,735.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,928 shares of company stock valued at $9,582,729. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

