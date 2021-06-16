Analysts Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price at $62.11

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on XRAY. HC Wainwright upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,781. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 22.35%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 536,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

