Analysts Set ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT at $10.38

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECNCF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of ECNCF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,877. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.52.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

