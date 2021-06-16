Analysts Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target at $99.71

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.36. The stock had a trading volume of 63,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,428. PACCAR has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,159,000 after purchasing an additional 178,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,608,000 after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.