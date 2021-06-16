Analysts Set Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Target Price at $60.88

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Poshmark alerts:

In other news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,740.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $492,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,688.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $304,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH remained flat at $$44.05 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,497. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 35.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.