Analyzing Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Annaly Capital Management pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust pays out 71.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Annaly Capital Management has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Annaly Capital Management and Medical Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 2 5 0 2.71 Medical Properties Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78

Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.20%. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $23.10, indicating a potential upside of 8.60%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Risk & Volatility

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Medical Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management 184.57% 14.15% 1.95% Medical Properties Trust 39.02% 7.03% 3.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Medical Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $2.23 billion 5.79 -$891.16 million $1.10 8.39 Medical Properties Trust $1.25 billion 10.01 $431.45 million $1.57 13.55

Medical Properties Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Annaly Capital Management. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats Annaly Capital Management on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

