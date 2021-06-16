Analyzing Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) & Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) and Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Gem Enterprise and Turquoise Hill Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Turquoise Hill Resources $1.08 billion 3.05 $406.29 million N/A N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Gem Enterprise has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blue Gem Enterprise and Turquoise Hill Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Gem Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A Turquoise Hill Resources 0 4 3 0 2.43

Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus price target of $23.08, indicating a potential upside of 41.27%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.8% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Gem Enterprise and Turquoise Hill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A Turquoise Hill Resources 41.38% 7.31% 4.60%

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Blue Gem Enterprise on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Gem Enterprise Company Profile

Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in full service direct store beverage distribution activities in Florida, the United States. The company manages and distributes select allied brands, including the Title Sports Drink for food and beverage manufacturers pursuant to exclusive agreements with manufacturers. It distributes various non-alcohol beverages, such as ice teas, juices, nutritional shakes, energy shots, and sports drinks, as well as food products. The company also distributes refrigerated dairy products, fresh produce, and food and beverages, including milk; fruits, such as watermelon; nut and snack bars under the Wings of Nature Bars brand name; Apple Rush, an apple flavored fruit beverage; Xingtea, a tea beverage; and Myoplex, a shake. It serves independent retail stores and chain stores. Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc. is based in Opa-locka, Florida.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

