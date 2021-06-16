Analyzing CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) and ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) and ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CytoDyn and ObsEva’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytoDyn N/A N/A -$124.40 million ($0.21) -8.48 ObsEva $20,000.00 8,719.28 -$82.97 million ($1.67) -1.81

ObsEva has higher revenue and earnings than CytoDyn. CytoDyn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ObsEva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CytoDyn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of ObsEva shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of CytoDyn shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CytoDyn and ObsEva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytoDyn N/A N/A -134.05% ObsEva N/A -312.89% -98.06%

Volatility & Risk

CytoDyn has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ObsEva has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CytoDyn and ObsEva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytoDyn 0 1 0 0 2.00 ObsEva 1 1 3 0 2.40

ObsEva has a consensus price target of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 302.64%. Given ObsEva’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ObsEva is more favorable than CytoDyn.

Summary

ObsEva beats CytoDyn on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc. operates as a late-stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on developing treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. Its Leronlimab is in a class of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies designed to address unmet medical needs in the areas of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), cancer, immunology, and novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It has completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial with leronlimab in combination with antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients, as well as completed a Phase 3 investigative trial with leronlimab as a once-weekly monotherapy for HIV-infected patients. The company is also conducting a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial with leronlimab in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. In addition, the company targets leronlimab treatment as a therapy for patients who experience respiratory complications as a result of contracting COVID-19, as well as Leronlimab for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease in patient. The company was formerly known as RexRay Corporation. CytoDyn Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women. It also is developing Ebopiprant, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age; and Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

