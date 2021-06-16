Analyzing Vertex (VERX) and Its Peers

Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) is one of 320 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vertex to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.7% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of Vertex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vertex and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $374.67 million -$78.94 million -43.58 Vertex Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 52.36

Vertex’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vertex and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 2 2 5 0 2.33 Vertex Competitors 2161 11349 21201 607 2.57

Vertex presently has a consensus price target of $29.70, suggesting a potential upside of 51.45%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 10.86%. Given Vertex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -12.40% -64.84% -11.08% Vertex Competitors -39.93% -60.42% -3.52%

Summary

Vertex competitors beat Vertex on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

