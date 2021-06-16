Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. Sells 34,117 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,767,601.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David H. Morton, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00.

PLAN opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

