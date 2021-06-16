Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVXL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

