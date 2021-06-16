Anglo American (LON:AAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,197 ($41.77). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 3,112.50 ($40.67), with a volume of 2,456,744 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,970 ($38.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £40.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,380.28.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 524 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,573.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

