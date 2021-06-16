AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives $31.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 28.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AU traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 66,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,584. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.