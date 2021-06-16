Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the May 13th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,761. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56. Annexon has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $879.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $83,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $83,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $199,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,495 shares of company stock worth $855,947.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Annexon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Annexon by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Annexon by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,135,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after acquiring an additional 156,056 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annexon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

