ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Makes New Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up approximately 0.0% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,915,000 after purchasing an additional 39,573,036 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,679,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,989,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

TME traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 344,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,466,355. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

