ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Raises Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,744 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 3.2% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.33% of AmerisourceBergen worth $79,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,758,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,963. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $125.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,572 shares of company stock valued at $10,423,301 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.