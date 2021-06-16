Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.39

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $49.93, with a volume of 6988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 28.46.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 105.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

