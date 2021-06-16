Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APEMY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Aperam alerts:

OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Aperam has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $2.5681 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.