Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.61

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.61 and last traded at $58.39, with a volume of 24247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,638,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 28,670 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

