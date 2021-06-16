Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 117,921 shares.The stock last traded at $48.70 and had previously closed at $48.34.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.
The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.88.
In other Apollo Medical news, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $106,000. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.