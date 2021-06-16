Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 117,921 shares.The stock last traded at $48.70 and had previously closed at $48.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.88.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $106,000. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.