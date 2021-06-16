Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.90 million.
NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $50.83.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,026,743. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
