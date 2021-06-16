Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.90 million.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $50.83.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,026,743. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.