ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Update

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 323,400 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the May 13th total of 472,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ARCA biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. 511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,080. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.75.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $1.54.

In other ARCA biopharma news, Chairman Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ARCA biopharma by 952.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of diseases caused by ribonucleic acid viruses initially focusing on COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

