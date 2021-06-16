ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ArcBest worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ArcBest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

In related news, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $953,938.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,798.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

