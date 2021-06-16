Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568,536 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $76,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,123,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,395. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

