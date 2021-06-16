Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading 7.2% Higher

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $36.88. 24,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 957,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

The company has a market cap of $882.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 65,321 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

