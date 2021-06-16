Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Up 57.8% in May

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the May 13th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after buying an additional 304,405 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 212,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 123,425 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 62,477 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000.

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. 153,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,901. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.57. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

