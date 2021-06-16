Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Ares Management news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ares Management by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARES traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. 827,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

