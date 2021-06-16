Ark (ARK) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003032 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $152.07 million and $5.34 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012767 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000644 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,986,098 coins and its circulating supply is 129,865,201 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

