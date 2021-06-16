Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270–0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.07 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $- EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.54.

Asana stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.51. 113,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,178. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $48.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $769,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 820,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,033,000 and have sold 82,144 shares valued at $2,867,603. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

