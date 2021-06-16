Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Cut to $181.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $191.00 to $181.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.43.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $133.52 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.36.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $149,190,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,408,000 after acquiring an additional 546,890 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,323,000 after buying an additional 279,363 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 547.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 302,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after buying an additional 255,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 505,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after buying an additional 168,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

