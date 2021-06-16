Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.62.

AHT opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.25. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 155.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,882 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,801 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 916,964 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 223.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 373,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

