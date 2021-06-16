Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) were down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 773,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,397,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AHT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.25.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 155.39% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,882 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,801 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 916,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 373,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

