Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Update

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the May 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,190.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,984,000 after purchasing an additional 582,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $69,307,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,249.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 265,422 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,864,000 after buying an additional 217,821 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,009. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $93.55 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

