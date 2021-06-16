Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:ASRT remained flat at $$1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday. 9,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,585. Assertio has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $75.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Assertio by 71.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 126,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

