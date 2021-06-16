Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the May 13th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS ARZGY traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,722. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

