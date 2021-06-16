Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. CWM LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 920.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.86. 4,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

