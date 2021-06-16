AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $104.34 million, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstroNova will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Juniper Investment Company LLC bought a new position in AstroNova in the first quarter valued at $4,167,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in AstroNova by 34.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,537 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in AstroNova by 73.1% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AstroNova by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 67,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in AstroNova by 922.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

