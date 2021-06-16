Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells $125,760.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,928.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Athene stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.90. 1,002,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,265. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.38.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
