Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells $125,760.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,928.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Athene stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.90. 1,002,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,265. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.38.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATH. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

